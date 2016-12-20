'Mr. Gaga' Documentary Dancing To Big Screen Via Abramorama
EXCLUSIVE: Abramorama has acquired North American rights to Mr. Gaga : A True Story Of Love And Dance , the documentary about acclaimed Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin. The pic is directed by Tomer Heymann, and a February 1 theatrical release is in the works beginning at the Elinor Bunin Theaters at Lincoln Center and Film Forum.
