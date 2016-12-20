Move Beyond coming to Morristown

Following the sold-out successes of both its 2014 inaugural run and a fan-demanded sophomore run in 2015, Move Live on Tour, featuring powerhouse duo Julianne & Derek Hough, is back and better than ever in 2017 with an all-new experience. Julianne and Derek stopped by Good Morning America this morning to make their nationwide announcement, performing at the Times Squares studio and giving fans a taste of the high-energy choreography expected from the tour.

