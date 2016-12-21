Listen to Pharrell's Soundtrack for 'Rules of the Game'
Here's a taste of what to expect from Pharrell's sweeping soundtrack to Rules of the Game , a dance piece he has created in conjunction with Daniel Arsham and choreographer Jonah Bokaer. Williams produced the soundtrack, which was then arranged for performance by composer and absolute music industry legend David Campbell: he's helped compose, arrange and conduct on everything from Justin Timberlake's FutureSex/LoveSounds to Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" - Campbell's track record is practically unrivaled, having worked on close to 500 gold and platinum albums.
