LAa s annual Holiday Celebration at D...

LAa s annual Holiday Celebration at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion has something for everyone

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Douglas Austin leads the internationally acclaimed Citrus Singers of Citrus Community College in another crowd-pleasing performance at the “Holiday Celebration.” Photo credit: Gennia Cui for the L.A. County Arts Commission When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment on the plaza begins at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Hours before the first act hits the stage Saturday of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center, people from across greater Los Angeles will have already lined up for this free, annual showcase of nonstop entertainment from more than 20 choirs, dance companies and music groups representing the region's mixed and diverse cultures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec 22 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
Scheherazade to be Show at Convention Jul '16 Sentator Bloanshorts 1
Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman Jul '16 Far Out There Shows 1
Dance Correspondence School A Hit Jul '16 hop skip and dants 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC