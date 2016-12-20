LAa s annual Holiday Celebration at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion has something for everyone

Douglas Austin leads the internationally acclaimed Citrus Singers of Citrus Community College in another crowd-pleasing performance at the “Holiday Celebration.” Photo credit: Gennia Cui for the L.A. County Arts Commission When: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment on the plaza begins at 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Hours before the first act hits the stage Saturday of the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center, people from across greater Los Angeles will have already lined up for this free, annual showcase of nonstop entertainment from more than 20 choirs, dance companies and music groups representing the region's mixed and diverse cultures.

