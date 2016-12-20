Holly Newsome graduates and starts contemporary dance company
At just 21-years-old Taranaki dancer Holly Newsome has leapt at the challenge of launching her own contemporary dance company. And the plucky choreographer has already secured funding for the company's first full length work, and has been signed on to create a work for one of the country's top dance troupes.
