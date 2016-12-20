Holly Newsome graduates and starts co...

Holly Newsome graduates and starts contemporary dance company

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Taranaki Daily News

At just 21-years-old Taranaki dancer Holly Newsome has leapt at the challenge of launching her own contemporary dance company. And the plucky choreographer has already secured funding for the company's first full length work, and has been signed on to create a work for one of the country's top dance troupes.

