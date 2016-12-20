Giordano Dance Chicago Heats up the MAC on 11/4
Giordano Dance Chicago , America's original jazz Dance Company , heats up 2017 with the sizzle of jazz dance at McAninch Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Chicago Sun-Times calls GDC, "more stunning than ever;" Dance Magazine calls them, "a burst of pure dance joy;" and Time Out Chicago says, "When the curtain falls and the evening ends, there are a lot of grateful, happily satisfied customers." The program for the MAC engagement includes the following: Roni Koresh's Crossing Lines .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC