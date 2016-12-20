Gene Kelly's widow busts the myths about Singin' in the Rain
Patricia Ward Kelly wants to set the record straight. The internet is clogged with myths about her late husband Gene Kelly's iconic movie Singin' in the Rain... and very few of them are true.
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
