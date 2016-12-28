For choreographer Mandy Moore, 'La La Land' was 'the Super Bowl of my career'
If you've watched "So You Think You Can Dance" or "Dancing With the Stars," you're probably familiar with the work of Mandy Moore. The four-time Emmy-nominated choreographer has been quietly building her reputation in film, starting with David O. Russell's "Silver Linings Playbook" followed by "American Hustle," "Sleeping With Other People" and "Joy."
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
