Farah Khan: Itching to get back to films
'Happy New Year' was Farah Khan's last directorial venture; her next will be a two-heroine film News about director Farah Khan's upcoming project, supposedly a celebration of girl power, hit headlines for multiple reasons over the past few months. Soon after murmurs of Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt being cast as the leading stars died down, speculations about the film being postponed due to Farah's unavailability, also did the rounds.
