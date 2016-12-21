Engaged Mariah Carey treated to lapda...

Engaged Mariah Carey treated to lapdance from Bryan Tanaka in Mariah's World

Read more: Daily Mail

Did James know? Mariah Carey treated to sexy birthday lap dance from Bryan Tanaka while still engaged to Packer in sneak peek of Mariah's World Mariah Carey's ex-fiance James Packer was reportedly jealous of her flirty friendship with dancer Bryan Tanaka during their relationship. And it's easy to sympathize with the Aussie billionaire now that a new clip of Mariah's World has emerged with the 33-year-old choreographer giving the star a sexy lap dance.

Chicago, IL

