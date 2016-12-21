Duckler: To these five who died in 20...

Duckler: To these five who died in 2016, you won't be forgotten

If you parachuted into downtown on May 23 with no knowledge of recent local events, then ventured into the Capitol Center for the Arts, you never would have guessed that an undercurrent of sadness existed in the theater that night. Because that night, the term "The Show Must Go On" came to life in the form of a tribute to Molly Banzhoff, the 13-year-year Concord girl who died after doctors discovered a tumor in her brain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

