Duckler: To these five who died in 2016, you won't be forgotten
If you parachuted into downtown on May 23 with no knowledge of recent local events, then ventured into the Capitol Center for the Arts, you never would have guessed that an undercurrent of sadness existed in the theater that night. Because that night, the term "The Show Must Go On" came to life in the form of a tribute to Molly Banzhoff, the 13-year-year Concord girl who died after doctors discovered a tumor in her brain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC