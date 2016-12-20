DFW dance groups were en pointe in 2016

Leticia Oliveira and Jiyan Dai dance as the Texas Ballet Theater performs "Carmen' in a September dress reheasal at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas. That's still the consensus , but this year, Texas Ballet Theater was more interesting than it has been in about a decade - due to more mixed repertory programs and commissions by established and up-and-coming choreographers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.