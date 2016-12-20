DANCERS: Giovanni Pernice will be joined by leading lady Luba Mushtuk
ONE of Strictly Come Dancing's biggest stars has announced who will join him on his tour date in Braintree. Giovanni Pernice will be joined by leading lady Luba Mushtuk at the Braintree Arts Theatre on May 6 next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC