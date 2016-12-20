Dance/Nyc, Gibney Dance, and The Fiel...

Dance/Nyc, Gibney Dance, and The Field to Present the Gathering 1/8/2017

Presented in partnership with Gibney Dance and The Field, Dance/NYC invites you to The Gathering 2017 on January 8, 2017, at Gibney Dance. Conceived by choreographer Camille A. Brown in 2014, The Gathering serves as an open forum for intergenerational black female artists to support one another and to advocate for greater cultural equity and acknowledgement in the contemporary dance world.

