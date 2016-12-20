Dance: Fusing sight and sound
Noa Zuk and Ohad Fishof lead the pack when it comes to new performance platforms. They were among the first artists invited to choreograph work for the revived Inbal Dance Theater, and they are now the only Israeli dance artists to participate in the Center for Contemporary Art's new initiative Conditions of Political Choreography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC