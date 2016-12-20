Dance: Fusing sight and sound

Friday Read more: Jerusalem Post

Noa Zuk and Ohad Fishof lead the pack when it comes to new performance platforms. They were among the first artists invited to choreograph work for the revived Inbal Dance Theater, and they are now the only Israeli dance artists to participate in the Center for Contemporary Art's new initiative Conditions of Political Choreography.

