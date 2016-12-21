Critcs choice 2016: Dance
In a year marked by racial and political tension, it was particularly poignant and powerful to watch Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater perform "Revelations," Ailey's signature work and the most-viewed modern dance piece in the world. Performed continuously since its premiere in 1960, the work centers around the history and tradition Ailey grew up with in the South, and the heavy legacy of slavery and oppression.
