Christine Bonansea to Bring Solo Dance ONLYHUMAN to JACK This January
Christine Bonansea, a French-born, NYC-based dancer and choreographer known for her expressive, virtuosic, improvisation-driven works infused with live music and strong visuals, is presenting her new solo OnlyHuman as an APAP showcase. The work, created in collaboration with the composer and performer Nicole Carroll, lighting designer Elizabeth Mak and the visual designers Robert Flynt and Yoann Trellu will be shown on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 5-7 at 8pm at JACK .
