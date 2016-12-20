Audience to Become Greek Chorus in La...

Audience to Become Greek Chorus in Latin-Disco-Pop Variety Show la Medea at Bric

Monday Dec 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

As part of the twelfth edition of PS122's Coil festival, BRIC, Dance Film Association, and Performance Space 122 presents the world premiere of La Medea, Yara Travieso's re-imagining of Euripides' violent tragedy into a dance-theater performance and feature film la Latin-disco-pop variety show. Directed, performed, filmed, edited and streamed in real time, La Medea comes to life not only as a live performance in Brooklyn but also as a feature film for audiences watching, interacting and participating online around the world.

