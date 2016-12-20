Audience to Become Greek Chorus in Latin-Disco-Pop Variety Show la Medea at Bric
As part of the twelfth edition of PS122's Coil festival, BRIC, Dance Film Association, and Performance Space 122 presents the world premiere of La Medea, Yara Travieso's re-imagining of Euripides' violent tragedy into a dance-theater performance and feature film la Latin-disco-pop variety show. Directed, performed, filmed, edited and streamed in real time, La Medea comes to life not only as a live performance in Brooklyn but also as a feature film for audiences watching, interacting and participating online around the world.
