Aerial Silk and Hip-Hop experts from the US for dance school's anniversary celebrations
For his dance academy's 10th anniversary, Sumeet Nagdev brings down Aerial Silk and Hip-Hop experts from the US "You will be able to master these art forms only if you travel to the artistes' country," says choreographer Sumeet Nagdev, while explaining the itinerary of his dance school's 10th anniversary. The ace dance instructor is bringing down Brande Lee - a trapeze artiste and an Aerial Silk expert from the US - along with her husband, James Morrow - a Hip-Hop connoisseur - to raise the curtains.
