#3774: Electroacoustic Music
Listen to electroacoustic music from Berlin, Iceland, the U.K., and right here in New York on this New Sounds show. Preview the latest record by Canadian-born, New York City-based cellist & composer Julia Kent who uses looped cello, electronics and found sounds, to suggest the build of pressure and the threat of violent release.
