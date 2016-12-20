2016: The year in dance
If not for the rise of vital local troupes, touring shows by some of the best companies in the world would dominate the North Texas dance scene. This was a particularly fruitful year for presenter TITAS, especially when its series at the AT&T Performing Arts Center took on an international flavor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec 22
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe?
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes...
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
|Prince Musical To Star Dennis Roddman
|Jul '16
|Far Out There Shows
|1
|Dance Correspondence School A Hit
|Jul '16
|hop skip and dants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC