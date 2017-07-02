Winton film festival: Hollywood and Bollywood could be the future for outback Queensland town
A small central-west Queensland town has begun its plan to secure its future as the film-making capital of the outback. Over the last fortnight, Winton, which is more than 1,100 kilometres from Brisbane, hosted 60 film and animation students from Griffith Film School, The Beijing Film Academy and the Film and Television Institute of India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC