Winton film festival: Hollywood and B...

Winton film festival: Hollywood and Bollywood could be the future for outback Queensland town

1 hr ago

A small central-west Queensland town has begun its plan to secure its future as the film-making capital of the outback. Over the last fortnight, Winton, which is more than 1,100 kilometres from Brisbane, hosted 60 film and animation students from Griffith Film School, The Beijing Film Academy and the Film and Television Institute of India.

Chicago, IL

