Truro and Penwith students score big in CreatEd Awards
Students from Truro and Penwith College were celebrated during an awards ceremony at a local GCSE and A Level art exhibition, sweeping up multiple awards for their designs and work. The art and design students swept up multiple awards for their entries, with many being highly commended by top professionals from within the creative industries.
Read more at Falmouth Packet.
