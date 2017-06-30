Tibetan pilgrimage film that took on Transformers in China's cinemas

Zhang Yang's austere road movie Paths of the Soul, shot with a cast of amateurs, has become the highest-grossing Tibetan-language film screened in China; now he and producer Li Li hope to repeat its success Call it a triumphant homecoming. After a 21-month tour of 41 international film festivals - including two stops in Hong Kong alone - Paths of the Soul has been on a roll since it opened in China on June 20. Zhang Yang's road movie, a small-budget feature about a group of Buddhist pilgrims travelling across Tibet's wild expanses, had taken 73.7 million yuan by July 5 - making it the highest-grossing Tibetan-language film ever released in China.

