Spider-Man Homecoming: 3 Times Robert...

Spider-Man Homecoming: 3 Times Robert Downey Jr. Reminded Us Of Shah Rukh Khan

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in the theatres right now and it is one of the best films in the franchise so far! Most fans were in love with Toby Maguire as spider-man and Andrew Garfield had failed to garner the same love. With the second reboot, the film needed someone as endearing as Tom Holland to appeal to the audience once again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 6
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 282,325,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC