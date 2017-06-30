Seaside comes out for a Blues in the ...

Seaside comes out for a Blues in the Parka

One of the best things about summer as far as music and community goes is the Sunday “Blues in the Park” event held at Laguna Grande Park in Seaside, across from City Hall on Canyon Del Rey. The free gathering this Sunday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. begins the celebration of 30 years as the City of Seaside's annual gift to music fans.

