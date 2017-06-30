Ranbir Kapoor finds new love, but Kat...

Ranbir Kapoor finds new love, but Katrina Kaif isn't happy about it

Bollywood actor and heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is off the dating market as he has reportedly found new love in Mumbai, but ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif isn't happy about it The report states that Ranbir Kapoor is dating a Mumbai-based girl, however she is not an actress, neither does she have anything to do with the film industry. Reportedly, she even joined him on one of the promotional events of 'Jagga Jasoos.'

