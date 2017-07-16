Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif Found ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif Found Naked In a Rickshaw! Jagga...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: India.com

A picture is worth a thousand words, and this crazy picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina is definitely a million. The former lovebirds are all set to share the screen in their upcoming film, Jagga Jasoos, slated to release on July 14. Amid their exciting promotional activities, few photos of Ranbir and Katrina sitting naked inside an auto rickshaw have dropped igniting a smoke storm on the social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 6
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,809 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC