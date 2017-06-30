Rakesh Roshan opens up about his 50 years in Bollywood and Krrish 4
Rakesh Roshan, who is finishing 50 years in films, talks about going easy on revamping India's most famous superhero with Krrish 4 As Rakesh Roshan clocks in his 50th year in the industry, he is happy with how his life has turned out. The filmmaker, who is no hurry to churn out films year-after-year, choosing instead to work at a leisurely pace, appears content with the knowledge that he knew when it was time to 'move on'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC