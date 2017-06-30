Photos: Sara Ali Khan avoids photographers in Bandra
Sara Ali Khan is ready to make her big Bollywood debut, and it seems the lass is keeping her look for the film a well guarded secret Sara Ali Khan steps into her car, with her face still covered. All this suspense makes us wonder what her look for the film is like Bollywood star kid Sara Ali Khan who will soon make her debut was spotted with BFF Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC