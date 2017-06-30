Photos: Sara Ali Khan avoids photogra...

Photos: Sara Ali Khan avoids photographers in Bandra

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan is ready to make her big Bollywood debut, and it seems the lass is keeping her look for the film a well guarded secret Sara Ali Khan steps into her car, with her face still covered. All this suspense makes us wonder what her look for the film is like Bollywood star kid Sara Ali Khan who will soon make her debut was spotted with BFF Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 6
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,310 • Total comments across all topics: 282,199,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC