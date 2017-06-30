Photos: Celebrities at Day 1 of Jagra...

Photos: Celebrities at Day 1 of Jagran Film Festival

Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta, Rishi Kapoor along with Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Editor in Chief, Dainik Jagran and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs at the 8th Jagran Film Festival held at New Delhi, India Tannishtha Chatterjee, Divya Dutta, Rishi Kapoor along with Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Editor in Chief, Dainik Jagran and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi at the event Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Editor in Chief, Dainik Jagran along with the bollywood stars and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during the film festival Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and Tannishtha Chatterjee along with Sanjay Gupta, Editor in Chief, Dainik Jagran, and, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs at the 8th chapter of Jagran Film Festival.

