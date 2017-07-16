Park Theatre forges ahead NEW

The Park Theatre in Jaffrey has missed its self-imposed deadline to raise the final $280,000 needed for construction, but CEO Steve Jackson said the theater is still in line to begin construction in the fall. Jackson said in a phone interview Friday afternoon that the theater still needs to raise $239,566 to construct a state-of-the-art film and performing arts center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.