Paresh Rawal on jokes about Pakistan in 'Guest Iin London': Don't be touchy
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has said all the jokes made about Pakistan in his upcoming movie 'Guest Iin London' are in good humour and one should take it in the right spirit. When the trailer of the movie was out, some of Rawal's fans across the border were offended as it featured certain jibes at the neighbouring country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC