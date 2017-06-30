Paresh Rawal on jokes about Pakistan ...

Paresh Rawal on jokes about Pakistan in 'Guest Iin London': Don't be touchy

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has said all the jokes made about Pakistan in his upcoming movie 'Guest Iin London' are in good humour and one should take it in the right spirit. When the trailer of the movie was out, some of Rawal's fans across the border were offended as it featured certain jibes at the neighbouring country.

