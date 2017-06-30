Never imagined I'd work with Akshaye Khanna: Sridevi
New Delhi, July 5 Sridevi worked with Vinod Khanna in the 1989 film "Chandni". Back then and even later, she never thought she will end up acting with his son Akshaye Khanna, with whom she has shared the frame for "Mom".
