Madhushree: I got 'Soja Zara' from BA...

Madhushree: I got 'Soja Zara' from BAAHUBALI 2 due to strong Karmic connection - News

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Glamsham.com

If you try to re-collect a song from the recent popular film BAAHUBALI 2, then 'Soja Zara' ,rendered by Madhushree, will be the first song that you will remember because that's how the charm of this melodious classical track works. In an exclusive conversation, singer Madhushree opens about a strong Karmic connection that helped her bag 'Soja Zara' from the film which became the biggest hit of her career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 6
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC