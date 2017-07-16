Juhi Chawla supports Raveena Tandon's film! - News
Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri were part of friend Onir's film BAS EK PAL. However, Onir's recent direction SHAB which stars Raveena Tandon is a story of a woman with power and how she turns grey to fulfill her aims and lets other people down.
