'Jaga Jasoos' will be a good film, says Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor who led the audience enchanted with his look and mannerisms in Jagga Jasoos left no stone unturned to ace his act.They were Bollywood's most happening couple, who turned heads and hearts wherever they went.Well, you don't have to keep those eyebrows up for hours to understand what's all this that's cooking too hot between Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif?The trailer promises a sense of adventure as Ranbir heads out on a thrilling journey with Katrina to find his father.The official trailer of the upcoming blockbuster Jagga Jasoos has been out on 29 June 2017, the movie is said to be release on 14 July 2017.Both Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have worked with their former lovers post break up.

