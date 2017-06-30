I've never felt I am a star: Sridevi

Mumbai, Jul 2 Touted as the first female 'superstar' of Bollywood, Sridevi, ruled the silver screen in the 80s and 90s, but the actress says she has never let success go to her head. She made her big screen debut as a child artist in Southern films before bagging her first lead role in a Tamil movie "Moondru Mudichu" in 1976.

