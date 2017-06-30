I've never felt I am a star: Sridevi

I've never felt I am a star: Sridevi

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Mumbai, Jul 2 Touted as the first female 'superstar' of Bollywood, Sridevi, ruled the silver screen in the 80s and 90s, but the actress says she has never let success go to her head. She made her big screen debut as a child artist in Southern films before bagging her first lead role in a Tamil movie "Moondru Mudichu" in 1976.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 6
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,931 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC