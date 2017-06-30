Iulia Vantur spotted with superstar Daggubati Venkatesh, is she planning to enter south industry?
Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur has grabbed Indian media's attention ever since she was spotted along with the handsome hunk of tinsel town. With time she was even seen accompanying him on the sets, and then later we saw the Romanian beauty attending the parties organised at the Khan house.
