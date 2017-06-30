'Ittefaq' remake gets new title, SRK shares first look
The fist look of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming 'Ittefaq' remake was dropped online by the Badshah of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, who is a joint producer of the film, shared an intriguing image of a handcuffed Sidharth in a woeful state.
