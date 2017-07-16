Have you seen these 3 AMAZING films?

The media keeps peddling numbers that two-thirds of the people lining the pockets of corporations and e-commerce giants come from sleepy towns, but Bollywood keeps treating them shoddily on screen. I happened to watch three movies in the recent past that were quite disparate thematically, but they had one common thread that was given proper respect: The ethos of small town India.

