Casey Affleck goes under the sheet in...

Casey Affleck goes under the sheet in David Lowery's haunting, melancholy 'A Ghost Story'

2 hrs ago

In an admiring appraisal of Peter Straub's 1979 horror novel, "Ghost Story," Stephen King once wrote, "We need ghost stories because we, in fact, are the ghosts. Is this really such a difficult or paradoxical idea when you consider how short our lives are in a wider life-scheme where redwoods live two thousand years and the Galapagos sea turtles may live for a thousand?" King couldn't have been writing about the similarly titled new film "A Ghost Story," but he might as well have been.

