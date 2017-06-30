Box office figures diminish film's va...

Box office figures diminish film's value, says Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, July 7 Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Mubarakan", says that because of box office figures, a film's value gets diminished. The year 2017 hasn't so far been much successful for Bollywood in terms of box office collections barring films like "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" and "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion".

