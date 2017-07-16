Amitabh, Aamir compete for Best Actor award at IFFM 2017
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan, who are working together for the first time in 'Thugs Of Hindostan', are among the nominees for the Best Actor - Male category at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017. The nominations were announced on Tuesday via a statement.
