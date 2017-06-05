Xi tells Modi he saw 'Dangal', praises Indian films
Astana [Kazakhstan], June 9, : Bollywood actor Amir Khan starrer and record breaking Indian Film 'Dangal' also came in the spectrum of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the latter praised Indian Cinema. Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar said that the Chinese leader told the Prime Minister that he himself has seen the movie 'Dangal'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|20 hr
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC