Xi tells Modi he saw 'Dangal', praises Indian films

Astana [Kazakhstan], June 9, : Bollywood actor Amir Khan starrer and record breaking Indian Film 'Dangal' also came in the spectrum of bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the latter praised Indian Cinema. Indian Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar said that the Chinese leader told the Prime Minister that he himself has seen the movie 'Dangal'.

