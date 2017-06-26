Will never be disrespectful in our film: SRK on CBFC issue
Mumbai, Jun 26 The censor board chief recently objected to a word in the trailers of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's "Jab Harry Met Sejal" but the actor says there is nothing derogatory in the film. Pahlaj Nihalani, the chief of the Central Board of Film Certification had asked to chop off the word 'intercourse' from one of the mini-promos of the film for TV, saying he would retain it if he gets one lakh votes in its favour.
