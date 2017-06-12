Why Shanghai festival demoted Ann Hui's Hong Kong war film

Politics trumps art as Hui's Our Time Will Come is trumped by another film set in wartime China made by a director from Denmark, which China is wooing to support its 'Belt and Road Initiative' It's rare for a well-organised film festival to replace its opening film a week before it begins. But the Shanghai International Film Festival did just that, when it bumped up Bille August's The Chinese Widow from a mere competition entry to curtain-raiser - despite having unveiled Hong Kong director Ann Hui On-wah's Our Time Will Come as its opening film in a high-profile press launch at Cannes last month.

