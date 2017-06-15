Virzi makes film with Mirren, Sutherland

13 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, June 15 - Paolo Virzi's new film with Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland is set to hit US screens in December and may make its European premiere at next year's Venice Festival, sources said Thursday. 'Ella & John - The Leisure Seeker is the first film shot in English by the Tuscan auteur, famed for Ovosodo, Risorse Umane and La Pazza Gioia.

