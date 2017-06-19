VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol film's behind-the-scenes glimpse out, trailer and audio to release on June 25
Filmmaker Soundarya Rajnikanth announced on Tuesday that the most-awaited trailer and audio of Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 will be released on June 25. In order to cash in on the popularity of Dhanush and Kajol among the Bollywood film audience, the filmmakers will also be releasing it in Hindi. "Tamil, Telugu & Hindi audio - Tamil & Telugu trailer will be released on #June25 #Vip2 #RaghuvaranIsBack @theVcreations @RSeanRoldan ," she posted on her Twitter page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC