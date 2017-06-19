VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol film's behind-t...

VIP 2: Dhanush, Kajol film's behind-the-scenes glimpse out, trailer and audio to release on June 25

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajnikanth announced on Tuesday that the most-awaited trailer and audio of Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 aka VIP 2 will be released on June 25. In order to cash in on the popularity of Dhanush and Kajol among the Bollywood film audience, the filmmakers will also be releasing it in Hindi. "Tamil, Telugu & Hindi audio - Tamil & Telugu trailer will be released on #June25 #Vip2 #RaghuvaranIsBack @theVcreations @RSeanRoldan ," she posted on her Twitter page.

