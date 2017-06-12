US rap star Diddy tops Forbes' list o...

US rap star Diddy tops Forbes' list of highest paid celebrities

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Hong Kong martial arts movie legend Jackie Chan also on list alongside BeyoncA©, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and J.K. Rowling Rapper turned businessman Diddy was the world's top-paid celebrity in the past year, edging out closest competitor BeyoncA©, Forbes said in its annual list on Monday. Hong Kong martial arts film legend Jackie Chan was once of the few non-Western celebrities on the list, coming in at No 39 with earnings of US$49 million in the past 12 months, along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at No 65 with US$38 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,735,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC