US rap star Diddy tops Forbes' list of highest paid celebrities

Hong Kong martial arts movie legend Jackie Chan also on list alongside BeyoncA©, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and J.K. Rowling Rapper turned businessman Diddy was the world's top-paid celebrity in the past year, edging out closest competitor BeyoncA©, Forbes said in its annual list on Monday. Hong Kong martial arts film legend Jackie Chan was once of the few non-Western celebrities on the list, coming in at No 39 with earnings of US$49 million in the past 12 months, along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at No 65 with US$38 million.

